Family Friend of Murder Victim David Tate Speaks out on New Charges

A third suspect has been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives say 26-year-old Taisha Santiago, of Erie, conspired with two other suspects, to rob people of drugs last Thursday.

The attempted robbery ended with the death of 28-year-old David Tate.

Police have issued a warrant for Santiago's arrest.

This afternoon, Erie News Now spoke with a family friend of Tate, she spoke on behalf of the family.

She said the family still doesn't feel like they have closure.

"They are happy with how fast the criminals are being brought to justice, but there's no closure because they still feel like there's at least one more out there... There are rumors, but they just don't feel like everyone has been brought to justice," said Ericka Torain, a family friend of David Tate.

His family and friends said that Tate was at a friends, and simply at the wrong place at the wrong time during the shooting.