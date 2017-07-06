Family Friend of Murder Victim David Tate Speaks out on New Char - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Family Friend of Murder Victim David Tate Speaks out on New Charges

Posted: Updated:

A third suspect has been charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives say 26-year-old Taisha Santiago, of Erie, conspired with two other suspects, to rob people of drugs last Thursday.

The attempted robbery ended with the death of 28-year-old David Tate.

Police have issued a warrant for Santiago's arrest.

This afternoon, Erie News Now spoke with a family friend of Tate, she spoke on behalf of the family. 

She said the family still doesn't feel like they have closure.

"They are happy with how fast the criminals are being brought to justice, but there's no closure because they still feel like there's at least one more out there... There are rumors, but they just don't feel like everyone has been brought to justice," said Ericka Torain, a family friend of David Tate.

His family and friends said that Tate was at a friends, and simply at the wrong place at the wrong time during the shooting.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com