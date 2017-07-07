5 things for Friday, July 7: G20, Russian spying, ethics watchdog, gonorrhea

Michael Phelps opened up to CNN about his mental health struggles. It's one of several long reads you can settle in with this weekend. For now, here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. G20 summit

There are a ton of story lines coming out of the G20 summit in Germany, but none bigger than today's mano-a-mano showdown between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. How will Trump, a newcomer to politics and diplomacy, fare against the veteran Putin? Will Trump directly chastise him for Russia's interference in last year's elections? (Senate Democrats say he'd better.) Putin's been known to rattle world leaders in one-on-one settings (like the time he brought a dog to a meeting with Angela Merkel, who's scared of them), so it'll be interesting to see if he tries some kind of gambit with Trump.

Meanwhile, protesters and police have been mixing it up on the streets of Hamburg. Police this morning used water cannons to push out a group of protesters staging a sit-in on a city street. Protesters say they want to make it difficult for world leaders to move about the city.

2. Russian spying

Looks like Russia's stepping up its spy game in the US. Current and former US intelligence officials tell us they've noticed an uptick in suspected Russian spies entering the country, under the guise of other business. Officials think there are about 150 intelligence operatives in the US, as the Russians replenish their ranks after the US late last year kicked out 35 Russian diplomats suspected of being spies. All this is happening because Russia reportedly feels emboldened not just by its success in meddling in the 2016 election but also by the relative lack of retaliation from both the Trump and Obama administrations.

3. Ethics watchdog

Guess he had enough. The head of the office that repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration over ethics is quitting. Walter Shaub was director of the Office of Government Ethics. He battled with White House officials on everything from Kellyanne Conway plugging Ivanka Trump products during a live TV interview to President Trump's refusal to sell his business interests. Shaub said it's clear to him, after sparring with the administration these past couple of months, that improvements need to be made to the ethics program.

4. Georgia slayings

It's the kind of crime that's simply unthinkable -- four children, all younger than 10, stabbed to death in their own home. And the prime suspect is their own mother. Isabel Martinez, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in her children's slayings. Police say the suburban Atlanta mom also stabbed the kids' father to death. A fifth child, a girl, was injured, but her condition is unknown.

5. Gonorrhea

Well, this is just downright scary. Gonorrhea is becoming harder -- and in some cases, impossible -- to treat with antibiotics. The World Health Organization says the bacteria that causes the sexually transmitted disease are becoming smarter and more resistant to antibiotics, so a new class of antibiotics will need to be developed to fight them. Gonorrhea is among the types of bacteria that health experts say pose the greatest threat to human health because of their antibiotic resistance.

NUMBERS OF THE DAY

18

The number of states suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her delay in implementing an Obama-era rule on student loans.

2040

That's the year France wants to end sales of gas and diesel-powered vehicles as it fights global warming.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

(Not) colorblind

Tupac broke up with Madonna partly because she's white, according to a newly discovered letter written by the late rapper.

Bros forever

Forget about Obama-Trudeau. There's a new political bromance brewing, and Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi took it to the beach to celebrate.

Power trip

Elon Musk promises to end blackouts in south Australia by building the biggest lithium ion battery the world's ever seen.

Outrage with a purpose

A mom's Photoshopped picture of her baby's "diamond-pierced cheek" sparked exactly the conversation she wanted about piercing and circumcising kids.

Traffic jam

Jakarta dumped its HOV lanes, then watched as its rush-hour traffic went to hell.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We will put American boots on the face of Mars"

Vice President Mike Pence, channeling his best JFK, to NASA employees in Florida. Pence said we're going back to the moon, too.

AND FINALLY ...

Rockin' out

A drum and bugle corps plays for a beluga whale, and it definitely likes what it hears. (Click to view)