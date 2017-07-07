State to Hear Erie's Community College Plan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State to Hear Erie's Community College Plan

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County community college plan is scheduled to go before the state board of educations 10-member council of higher education.

The council members are expected to discuss the plan and begin the process in Harrisburg next Wednesday and Thursday. The board will specifically be doing two things in connection with Eries plan. They will be appointing a special committee to review the county's application for a new community college, and issuing a report on that proposal. This will be the first steps taken towards bringing a community college to the area.

This all comes after a county council vote that allowed Erie County to become the primary sponsor for the college.

The action down in Harrisburg is not expected to be a quick process.

Once a committee is formed, state officials say that it could take up to a year for them to completely review all the applications on the plan.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com