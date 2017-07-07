State to Hear Erie's Community College Plan

The Erie County community college plan is scheduled to go before the state board of education’s 10-member council of higher education.

The council members are expected to discuss the plan and begin the process in Harrisburg next Wednesday and Thursday. The board will specifically be doing two things in connection with Erie’s plan. They will be appointing a special committee to review the county's application for a new community college, and issuing a report on that proposal. This will be the first steps taken towards bringing a community college to the area.

This all comes after a county council vote that allowed Erie County to become the primary sponsor for the college.

The action down in Harrisburg is not expected to be a quick process.

Once a committee is formed, state officials say that it could take up to a year for them to completely review all the applications on the plan.