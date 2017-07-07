Summer Fun Friday: July 7th, 2017

2017 Panegyri Greek Fest

Begins Friday 2:30, lasts until 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 am to 11 pm

Sunday: Noon to 7 pm

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Visit: www.ErieOrthodox.org for more information.

5th Annual Harley Davidson Bike Fest



Starts Saturday at 10:30 in the morning.

Bike Fest goes until July 16th, featuring motorcycle madness, music, contests, and much more.

Admission to the 9 day festival is free, and for more information you can visit www.HDErieBikeFest.com.

Rock and Mineral Show

If you love unique jewelry and gems... you should make your way down to the J.M.C. Ice Arena to find some beautiful pieces.

The show is hosted by the Gem City Rock and Mineral Society and there will be plenty of vendors, displays, and even door prizes.

You have two chances to head there both on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.



Web.com Tour

It's the second round of competition at the Web.com tour over at the Peek.

Catch some awesome golf action on the green as competitors look to take home that top spot.

The second round of competition began at 7:30 Friday morning.

You can head to the Peek Saturday or Sunday as well.



