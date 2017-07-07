Three Killed in High Speed Crash on Erie's West 12th Street

Three people were killed after a high-speed crash on West 12th Street in Erie Friday afternoon.

The driver of the SUV blew through the red light at 12th and Cherry Streets and hit a tractor-trailer just after 2 p.m., according to investigators. It split the car into two pieces.

The semi, which was heading north on Cherry, had the green light, police told Erie News Now.

Part of the vehicle became wedged into the truck while the other part landed more than 400 feet away.

All three men inside the car were killed instantly.

Police are still trying to identify the driver and passengers. Police say all of the victims were African-American males, but their names and ages have not been disclosed. All of the men were missing a form of identification, Erie Police Traffic Investigator Jeff Annunziata said.

The SUV had a Pennsylvania license plate and was recently purchased, but investigators aren't sure if the three men were from the area.

A third vehicle was hit by the bottom half of the car. That driver was uninjured but told Erie News Now speed was certainly a factor in the crash.

The driver was traveling up to speeds of 100 miles per hour, Erie Police Chief Donald Dacus said. Some call it the worst accident they've seen in their careers.

"I've been doing this job for almost 32 years and it's the worst one I've ever seen," said Annunziata.

"This is unlike anything we've ever seen in the city," said Dacus. "It's definitely a very high-speed accident that's probably more consistent with the interstate than the inner-city."

"To go underneath and take off the top of the van and continue moving, there must have been quite the momentum there," said Mike Fahey, Erie Fire Department deputy chief.

Police do not believe the driver was racing anyone else.

W. 12th Street reopened shortly after 7 o'clock Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.