Two Lane Roundabout Planned for Busy Crawford County Intersection

Two Lane Roundabout Planned for Busy Crawford County Intersection

Vernon Township Intersection Vernon Township Intersection

Plans have been finalized for a two lane roundabout at one of the busiest intersections in the region.

PennDOT deciding to move forward with the plan designed to slow down traffic and improve safety at the intersection of routes 19, 98, and 322 west of Meadville.

Construction is scheduled for 2019.

The $4 million project will be paid for with federal funds.

Businesses near the intersection are concerned about preserving access, and many drivers doubt the roundabout will work. 

But supporters think it will enhance safety.

Vernon Township Supervisor Tom Mullen said, "We are looking forward to slowing things down, creating those gaps allowing people to access our businesses, entering and exiting and crossing traffic. I think it is a win win."

But some business owners fear the project will drive away potential customers.

Barb Minik, owner of  Bo Rocks Bar & Grille said, "There are not many for it. They feel it is a waste of money. I don't want to lose my business after all these years."

PennDOT engineers say they are working closely with businesses to address concerns about accessibility during and after construction.

