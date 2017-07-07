Father-in-Law Charged for Hiding Weapon in Karen Leclair Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Father-in-Law Charged for Hiding Weapon in Karen Leclair Murder Posts Bond

The father charged with tampering with evidence in the homicide case against his son is free on bond.

Erie News Now has learned Ernest Leclair, 74, of St. Petersburg, Florida, posted bail Thursday afternoon.

Bond was set at 10 percent of $25,000 during his preliminary arraignment, so he only had to post $2,500.

Leclair tried to hide the murder weapon - a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, State Police said. The gun was recovered at his son's home.

Karen Leclair's body was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie near Dunkirk, New York Tuesday.

She was missing since June 10 when her husband - Christopher Leclair, 48 - shot her in the head and dumped her body in the lake, according to investigators.

Ernest Leclair's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

