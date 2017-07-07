Harborcreek Kmart Store to Close

Sears Holdings announced Friday the closure of 43 more stores, which includes the Harborcreek Kmart store.

The store at 4401 Buffalo Road is on the list to be closed, but a date for its closure has not been announced.

In this latest round of closings, 8 Sears and 35 Kmart stores are affected. That's about 20 percent of its locations.

The Kmart at 2873 W. 26th St. in Erie will remain open.

The Kmart store at 1320 E. Grandview Blvd. in Erie closed in March. Another store at 16881 Conneaut Lake Rd. in Meadville is set to close in mid-July.

The Sears located at the Millcreek Mall shut its doors at the end of the 2016 holiday season.

Sears Holdings said it is part of a strategy to address losses from unprofitable stores.

The company warned in March the company has “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business. Losses have surpassed $10 billion since 2010, the last time it turned a profit.

Sears Holdings closed 240 stores last year and 53 in 2015.

