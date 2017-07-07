Harborcreek Kmart Store to Close

Police were called to a home along East 32nd street near Brandes. It was for a report of a 53-year old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the face during a fight with his stepson.More >>
A man faces a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in the City of Erie.More >>
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 6th street and the Bayfront Connector.More >>
The Summit Township wife, whose husband is hospitalized and facing charges after an officer-involved shooting, wants to share her side of the story. Ruthann LaCastro said she is facing a host of emotions, after her calls for help, led to her husband 71-year-old Anthony LaCastro being shot when three state police officers responding to the emergency returned his fire.More >>
They are asking residents to help clear the snow away from any storm drains near their property.More >>
It is expected to open in March at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Dr. in the City of Erie.More >>
The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. along West 12th Street between Sassafras and Peach Streets.More >>
