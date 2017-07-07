Third Suspect Wanted in Erie Murder Turns Herself in to Police

The third suspect charged in the City of Erie's latest homicide turned herself in to police Friday morning.

Taisha Santiago, 26, is charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives said she conspired with two other suspects in a drug-related robbery that turned deadly.

It happened during the early morning hours of June 29 along East 20th Street near Whitley Ave.

David Tate, 28, was killed, and another man was hospitalized with several gunshot wounds.

Jalen Reynolds, 23, is accused of firing the deadly shots.

Lashonta Dade, 25, was involved in the plan to rob the victims of drugs, police said.

Santiago joins Reynolds and Tate in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Despite rumors, police said they have not uncovered a fourth suspect as part of the investigation.

