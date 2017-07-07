Dunkirk, New York Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Boyfriend - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dunkirk, New York Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Boyfriend

A Dunkirk, New York woman faces murder charges for shooting and killing her live-in boyfriend, police said.

The suspect - Rebecca Ruiz, 28 - said it was an accident.

She appeared in a Dunkirk courtroom Friday for her arraignment on a charge of second-degree murder.

The deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a man unresponsive in the yard with a gunshot wound.

Ruiz told police she shot her boyfriend, Julian Duman, through the door, thinking it was another person.

When officers arrived to the home, she asked them if he was alive and said, "I shot him. Oh my god, is he dead?," according to the criminal complaint.

She later told police, "I shot him. I shot him through the door. I didn't know it was him."

A memorial has formed at the couple's home along Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk where the shooting happened.

