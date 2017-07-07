Artlore Studio Celebrates Grand Opening

Artlore Studio, invited art, music and literary enthusiasts to their grand opening Friday afternoon.

The studio originally opened next door a year ago, but they soon realized they needed more space.

The new studio is a multi-purpose art studio and gallery.

They represent over 7- local artists, and offer art camp and classes for children and adults.

This new location gives them even more room to host gallery nights, art openings, concerts, happy hours and more.

The owners, are artists and musicians themselves, and hope this gallery meets the artistic needs of the community.