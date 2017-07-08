Irons for Angels Golf Outing Raises Money for Lucy's First Step - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Irons for Angels Golf Outing Raises Money for Lucy's First Step

Posted: Updated:

Many people took advantage of the sunshine to play a round of golf for a good cause. 

A total of 35 teams participated in the 7th annual Irons for Angels Golf Outing Friday at the Beechwood Golf Course.

It is an annual fundraiser for Lucy's First Step.

The foundation was started by the Mitchell family after they lost their daughter Lucy by miscarriage.

Lucy's First Step covers burial expenses and offers group therapy and counseling for parents who have lost a child. 

A total of 140 golfers participated in the fundraiser.

