Go4Ellis App Aides Athletic Trainers and Sporting Events

Imagine an Uber-like service for sporting events that connects you to the people that keep athletes safe, athletic trainers. An app called “Go4Ellis” is doing just that.

"If you're athletic trainer and you want to find some extra work or want some side work, per Diem work. You can sign up with Ellis to be an athletic trainer for them,” says president-elect of the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Society, George Roberts.

On the flip-side, sporting event directors can also find athletic trainers through the same app.

Go4Ellis is still a pretty new app, and it primarily serves the greater Philadelphia area. However, George is hoping local athletic trainers and sporting event directors will jump on board.

"The need is there to have these services. I think the tournament directors and the people that are organizing they want athletic training services, they either number one, don't know how to go about getting the services or number two, don't think they can afford the services,” he says.

Out on Beach 11, the Erie Ultimate Frisbee league is hosting their 17th annual Don’t Give Up the Disc tournament. They have their own athletic trainers, but would use a service like Go4Ellis.

"Yeah, that would be awesome actually cause that's always kind of a concern. Tournament directors, cause I host multiple events, and if there were something like that, that would be a great service,” says tournament director Hayden Weaver.

Another benefit of Go4Ellis, other than it being able to fit in your pocket, George says it acts as an insurance policy during your sporting event.

"Is this person number one qualified? Are they licensed, and if they're licensed were they following the practice act? And if they don't have all the documentation and the supervisory agreements and all that, which Go4Ellis is going to make sure that's all in place,” explains George.

This means all you have to do is pick a time and place, plus a price to pay the trainer per hour.

George says he is simply an advocate for Go4Ellis, because he wants to make sporting events safer.

You can click here for more information on Go4Ellis.