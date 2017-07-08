Coroner Will Use Clothing to Confirm Identities of Three Killed in High Speed Accident

After a day of examining the remains of three men killed in a high speed accident Friday afternoon at West 12th and Cherry Streets, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells Erie News Now that he believes he knows the identity of all three. Cook believes all three are local men and all are over the age of 60. The coroner is waiting to release the victims' names, until he is positive on their identities. He hopes to be able to release names on Sunday.

Because of the condition of the bodies, the coroner's office will use descriptions of the victims' clothing to confirm the identity of each. Police have been talking to family members, who will have to provide information on what the men were wearing. Coroner Cook says even dental records will not assist in this case.

Erie Police Traffic Sgt. Jeff Annunziata says witness accounts and security camera video have been a great help in the traffic tragedy that he and other officers are calling the worst they have seen in Erie history. About 2:00 p.m. Friday a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was heading west on 12th Street when, weaving erratically, when it slammed into the side a tractor trailer that had the green light and was heading north on Cherry Street crossing West 12th.

Traffic investigators say the SUV was going so fast, from 90 to 100 mph, that the top of it became embedded in the truck, with the bottom half continuing on another 400 feet and hitting a car that had also pulled out from Cherry, and headed west. "The vehicle (the SUV) was westbound, unit one, at a high rate of speed, struck another vehicle briefly, then went under the truck, decapitating the vehicle and two of the people in the car," said Sgt. Annunziata. "What I have to do is piece together all the pictures I have, my measurements and everything...it's going to take a while."

Coroner Cook said there was no evidence of substance use on the part of the accident victims. He is considering whether a medical condition may have caused the driver to seize and press the gas pedal, but again, because of the condition of the bodies, that question may go unanswered.

Traffic investigators will also consider all possibilities, even a mechanical issue with the car, but the devastation of the vehicle will also complicate the probe.