Good Samaritans Rescue Stranded Boaters

Another scary day out on Lake Erie this morning for boaters. Around 9:30 Sunday morning calls came in to emergency crews that a boat capsized and four people were in the water.

"Four people went out for a fishing trip, they… stopped the boat. They got wades, waves took over the back of the boat out of the stern, swamped the boat, went in the water,” says Lake Shore Fire Department Chief Darryl Tavernese.

Chief Tavernese says the 18 foot boat completely sunk, leaving the boaters stranded in 6 to 8 foot waves, as far out as 3 miles from the Walnut Creek Boat Access.

Lucky for the people stranded, they weren’t alone in the water.

"As we went out a Good Samaritan pulled them out of the water, and we escorted them down to the dock,” says Chief Tavernese.

The Good Samaritans gave a thumbs up as they brought the stranded boaters back into the Walnut Creek Access, signifying all was well. They also hugged when they docked the boat.

The Good Samaritans, boaters on the Mai Tai, tell Erie News Now they initially thought the stranded boaters were a fishing net. They quickly realized it was people, and brought them on board.

However, it wasn’t before rescue crews struggled to locate the stranded boaters.

"We weren't sure if they were East or West of the access point they could have been as far as the condos they could have been down at Avonia Beach, we weren't sure where they were, so we activated resources all up and down the coastline,” says Chief Tavernese.

As this becomes yet another water rescue effort on Lake Erie just this summer, it serves as a reminder to always check conditions and wear your life jacket.

"If the waves are 6 to 8 foot, stay home...they did have their life jackets on. If they didn't have their life jackets on we'd be having a whole different story, here now than just 4 people being pulled out of the water,” says Chief Tavernese.

Only one of the stranded boaters was checked out by paramedics on scene, and was later transported to UPMC Hamot. No word on their condition.