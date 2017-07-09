Coroner Identifies Three Men Killed in High Speed Crash Friday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Coroner Identifies Three Men Killed in High Speed Crash Friday

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook late Sunday afternoon, released the identities of the three men killed in the violent traffic accident Friday that closed West 12th Street for hours.  The coroner named the three as 65-year-old Oscar Johnson, 72-year-old Willie Marshall Byrd, and 65-year-old Charles "Scooter" Barnes. All three lived at the Methodist Towers apartments on West 8th Street in downtown Erie.

Coroner Cook did not say which of the three men was driving the SUV that slammed into the side of a tractor trailer on Friday. He did confirmed that all of the men died of blunt force trauma with "fragmentation."  As Cook indicated Saturday night, he used the men's clothing to positively identify the three.  Because of the devastated conditions of their bodies, facial recognition and dental records could not be used.

Erie police traffic investigators continue to conduct their part of the investigation, which Traffic Division Sgt. Jeff Annunziata said would take a long time.  Traffic investigators are considering witness information, measurements, photographs of evidence at the scene, as well as security camera video from buildings on the 12th Street corridor.  They are trying to understand why the driver was traveling at such a high rate of speed around 2:00 p.m. Friday, when he ran the red light at 12th and Cherry Street. Police indicate that the driver of a tractor trailer heading north on Cherry Street had the green light as he was crossing the intersection. The impact by the westbound Hyundai SUV, which was recently purchased by one of the three men, sliced that vehicle in half horizontally, killing the three men instantly.
 

