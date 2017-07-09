House of Prayer Mourns Deacon and Usher Killed in Friday Crash on West 12th Street

Erie News Now has learned that two of the men killed in the violent high speed accident on West 12th Street Friday were an integral part of the House of Prayer Church at 21st and Holland Street in Erie.

Their lives were acknowledged and celebrated during Sunday morning worship. Leaders of the church identified the men even before the Erie County Coroner formally released the names.

Senior Pastor Michael Coles told us that Willie Byrd was a deacon at the church, "Butch" Johnson was an usher who always greeted people at the door, and the third man Scooter Barnes, was a friend they had started to bring to church as well.

The two faithful church members also drove the van to bring people to the house of prayer who did not have transportation. Some church leaders had known the men since childhood, but all considered them family and said they will be missed.

Larry Troop is a fellow Deacon of Willie Byrd at House of Prayer. "Deacon Byrd sat next to me every Sunday and he's not there, I would be greeted at the door by Butchie, he's not there, so it really, really hit me now, I know that they're not coming back," Troop said.

Daryl Craig Associate Pastor at House of Prayer said Deacon Byrd was someone he spoke with almost every day and a fixture at the church who was loved. "A familiar part of the scenery here," Craig said, "so when you walk in these doors, you expect to see them and now that's gone so certainly the impact is widespread and deeply, deeply felt, but because of their lives, we're assured of where they're going."

Senior Pastor Michael Coles said he learned of the losses about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and is struggling to come to terms with the loss. "When I drove up this morning, and I looked where they used to be sitting underneath the church, I didn't see them," Coles said. The pastor said he finds comfort in God's promises in spite of the tragic traffic deaths. "I've just been struggling, but I know that the Bible says to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord, so I know they didn't feel no pain,"Coles affirmed.

All three church leaders praised the men for their faithfulness to the church. Deacon Troop said he knows some people will think the worst about what may have lead to the accident but said that they should wait for results of the investigation. "All I can say is let's wait and see the outcome of everything before we start running off at the mouth about what's been going on, what's been happening...so after the investigation everybody will know."

Associate Pastor Craig said House of Prayer will continue to pray for the families of the victims and will be there for them. He encouraged the community to do the same.





