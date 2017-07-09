Hadley Wins LECOM Health Challenge

Chesson Hadley rose the standings quickly Saturday to take the overall lead heading into the final round and he capitalized on the shots he needed, to claim the 2017 LECOM Health Challenge.

Hadley secured the victory with a par putt on the 18th green while leading by one over Beau Hossler. However, it was the work previous to the 18th that positioned him for the victory.

Hadley opened Sunday with a bogey on just his second hole to drop to -15 under par. He then rattled off birdies on four of the next seven holes to push to -19 under par and a one shot lead heading into the back nine.

The 2017 champion then secured an eagle with a long putt on the par five 11th to move his lead to three at -21 under.

The shot of the tournament though for Hadley may have come on the par four 16th. After sending his third shot off the green with a long rolling shot, Hadley faced another shot from the rough. He chipped the ball looking to lay up and save for bogey, instead the long shot from the far rough landed and rolled its way into the hole to save par and remain at -22 under.

A birdie on 17 put Hadley up by a shot at -23 under, the final one needed to secure the championship.

The 2017 champion finished the weekend with a tournament record 23 under par, breaking the mark set last year by the eventual champion Rick Lamp at -19 under.

Hadley stood eight under par after the opening 36 holes of the LECOM Health Challenge, however after that he shot a combined -15 under par to clinch the championship, including a -7 under 65 on Sunday.

The Raleigh native grabbed his third career Web.com Tour victory with the championship at Peek'n & Peek. The win on Sunday also allowed Hadley to secure his PGA Tour card. He is expected to join the pro circuit next week at the John Deere Classic.

Beau Hossler finished just one shot behind Hadley at -22 under. Hossler closed the weekend strong, combing to shoot consecutive 64, 66,64 rounds over the final three days to finish in second.

Coming in the third position was Adam Long at -19 under. He shot a final round 64 to climb back into the top three after shooting an even par on Saturday.