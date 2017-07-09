Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Child in Jamestown, New York

Authorities in Jamestown, New York are investigating the suspicious death of a child.

The block around a home at 60 Sciota Street in Jamestown was blocked off Sunday afternoon.

A number of investigators were at the scene.

Police confirm firefighters were called to the home Sunday morning and a report of a child not breathing.

Jamestown Police are expected to release more information at a later time.

