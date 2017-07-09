Erie Businessmen Appeal State's Decision on Medical Marijuana Dispensary License

Erie businessmen bypassed on their bid to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in Erie, Meadville and Mercer are appealing the state's decision.

Attorney John Knox confirmed to Erie News Now he filed the appeal Friday on behalf of Cannabis Square LLC - the prospective dispensary he hoped to launch with partner Greg Rubino.

Knox said he is arguing more than 15 grounds for the appeal, but the key issue is patient access to medical marijuana.

The only dispensary approved in Erie County is for GTI Pennsylvania in Fairview. The location is not on a bus line and miles from the City of Erie's concentration of population, according to Knox.

In addition to the legal appeal, Knox said bidders can request a debriefing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana to better understand the decisions.

