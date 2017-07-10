Charges Pending After Round Shot from Rifle Hits Corry Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Charges Pending After Round Shot from Rifle Hits Corry Home

Posted: Updated:

Charges are pending against the person who fired what State Police call a high-powered rifle and hit a Corry home Saturday.

The weapon was fired in a wooded area of West Washington Street Extension around 6 p.m.

It hit the home of a 36-year-old woman. Rounds traveled through a kitchen window, refrigerator, door jam and into the ceiling, according to investigators.

State Police said they know who the 32-year-old suspect is. He will be charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, troopers said.

