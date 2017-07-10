Charges Pending After Round Shot from Rifle Hits Corry Home

Charges are pending against the person who fired what State Police call a high-powered rifle and hit a Corry home Saturday.

The weapon was fired in a wooded area of West Washington Street Extension around 6 p.m.

It hit the home of a 36-year-old woman. Rounds traveled through a kitchen window, refrigerator, door jam and into the ceiling, according to investigators.

State Police said they know who the 32-year-old suspect is. He will be charged with recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief, troopers said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.