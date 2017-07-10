Hearing Resumes Monday for Penn State Fraternity Brothers in Haz - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hearing Resumes Monday for Penn State Fraternity Brothers in Hazing Death

Eighteen Penn State fraternity brothers, including two from Erie County, will return to court Monday for the continuation of their preliminary hearing on charges related to a hazing death last winter.

A detective from State College will finish his testimony during the hearing.

Eighteen members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity - including Joe Sala and Parker Yochim, both of Erie County - face charges for their alleged roles in a party that led to the death of 19-year-old fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza.

The court has already shown surveillance video from inside the fraternity house on the night of the pledge party.

Piazza was served lethal amounts alcohol through multiple drinking stations, prosecutors said. Fellow fraternity brothers are accused of waiting until the next morning to get him help after he was hurt in a fall down the stairs.

Testimony is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Erie News Now Chris Carroll will have live reports from Centre County Monday.

