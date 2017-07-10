Family Affair Campground: Giving You the Business

The Family Affair Campground in North East has been attracting campers since the early 1970's.

It has grown steadily over the years, with more sites, more amenities and more activities for families.

Co-Owner Janet Lang said, "Mainly we cater to families. It gives the kids something to do. A lot of people cannot afford to go to Disneyland every year, so this is a good alternative for a fair price."

The campground has two swimming pools, a small fishing pond, a basketball court and many roads for bike riding.

There are 300 sites, including 40 overnight sites, and 260 permanent sites.

The vast majority of campers come with their RV's. And they come from everywhere.

Janet Lang said, Anywhere from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo. Arizona, Nevada and California."

And many of the campers come back year after year.

Owners say the secret of their success is pretty simple.

Customer service is the priority.

Co-Owner Steve Lang said, "I think the key is keeping customers happy which is not always easy, but we do our best to make everybody happy and have something for everybody to do."