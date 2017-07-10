Roar on the Shore Road Closings - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Roar on the Shore Road Closings

Road closings start Monday in preparation for Roar on the Shore.

Roar on the Shore begins Wednesday, July 12th, and wraps up Sunday, July 16th.

The annual "Bringin' in the Roar" Parade will start at 6 p.m. Thursday. The parade leaves Presque Isle Downs and Casino and ends in Perry Square.

The road closings for Roar on the Shore are below:

Starting Monday, July 10th:

At 7:30 a.m.: State Street from 4th to 5th Streets.

At 9:00 a.m.: North and South Park Rows, from Peach to French Streets.

At 1 p.m.: State Street from 3rd to 5th Streets.

Starting Tuesday, July 11th:

At 7 a.m.: State Street from 3rd to 7th Streets and 4th Street from Peach to French Streets.

At 3 p.m.: 5th Street from Peach to French Streets.

These roads will open back up around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16th.
 

