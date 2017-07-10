Florida Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Conneaut Lake Park - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Florida Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Conneaut Lake Park

Posted: Updated:
John K. Rabac John K. Rabac

State Police have arrested a Florida man for indecent exposure at Conneaut Lake Park over the weekend.

John K. Rabac, 67, of Orlando, was charged Sunday with two counts of indecent exposure.

Troopers responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the changing room behind the water park just after 3 p.m.

Rabac was taken into custody after State Police talked to the victims - a 25-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl.

He remains behind bars in the Crawford County Prison on $50,000 bond.

