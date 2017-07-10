Five New Officers Sworn Into Erie Police Force - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Five New Officers Sworn Into Erie Police Force

The Erie police department has five new police officers, and while they're rookies on the force, they all bring a lot of experience.

Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott swore-in the new officers during a ceremony Monday morning.

They include Sandra Arrington, 52, who moved back to Erie after serving in the Florida Highway Patrol.

She's the first African-American woman in decades to take the oath as an Erie police officer.

She says she's proud to be able to serve the city, "It's my hometown, I want to come and see what I can do for my city. I think great things are going to come," said Arrington.

The other officers are Michael Franz, 48, who's a veteran of the LECOM police department, and Ryan Prylinski, 25, who also worked for LECOM police. 

Nicholas Strauch, 34, worked as a probation officer for Erie county, as well as new officer Dustin Landfried, 33.

The new officers will replace members of the department who recently retired. The number of police officers in the city now stands at 173, which Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says is a full complement.

