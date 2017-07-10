Pennsylvania State Police Seize More than $5M of Illegal Drugs

Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $5.4 million worth of illegal drugs over the last three months, it announced Monday.

Troopers confiscated the drugs, including cocaine and heroin, during the second quarter of 2017.

More than seven pounds of heroin and two pounds of fentanyl were seized with a combined street value of $628,500.

Nearly 42 pounds of cocaine and more than 13 pounds of meth totaling $1.3 million was also removed.

So far in 2017, State Police have seized more than $19 million in illegal drugs.

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 41.93 lbs. $760,800 Crack Cocaine 4.36 lbs. $296,500 Heroin 7.38 lbs. $590,400 Fentanyl 2.40 lbs. $38,100 LSD 216 doses $4,350 Marijuana THC – Liquid 63.05 pints $403,200 Marijuana THC Solid 60.40 lbs. $302,000 Marijuana Plants 2,195 plants $357,000 Processed Marijuana 491.25 lbs. $1,473,750 Methamphetamines 13.22 lbs. $540,000 Other Narcotics 2.29 lbs. $5,200 Other Narcotics (pills) 26,977 pills $675,000 Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants 5.51 lbs. $5,000 Total Value $5,451,300

