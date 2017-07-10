Pennsylvania State Police Seize More than $5M of Illegal Drugs - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania State Police Seize More than $5M of Illegal Drugs

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $5.4 million worth of illegal drugs over the last three months, it announced Monday.

Troopers confiscated the drugs, including cocaine and heroin, during the second quarter of 2017.

More than seven pounds of heroin and two pounds of fentanyl were seized with a combined street value of $628,500.

Nearly 42 pounds of cocaine and more than 13 pounds of meth totaling $1.3 million was also removed.

So far in 2017, State Police have seized more than $19 million in illegal drugs.

Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

41.93 lbs.

$760,800

Crack Cocaine

4.36 lbs.

$296,500

Heroin

7.38 lbs.

$590,400

Fentanyl

2.40 lbs.

$38,100

LSD

216 doses

$4,350

Marijuana THC – Liquid

63.05 pints

$403,200

Marijuana THC Solid

60.40 lbs.

$302,000

Marijuana Plants

2,195 plants

$357,000

Processed Marijuana

491.25 lbs.

$1,473,750

Methamphetamines

13.22 lbs.

$540,000

Other Narcotics

2.29 lbs.

$5,200

Other Narcotics (pills)

 26,977 pills

$675,000

Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants

5.51 lbs.

$5,000

Total Value

$5,451,300

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com