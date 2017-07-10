Sand Replenishment Expected to Start in August

Sand replenishment at Presque Isle is expected to start next month and take about two months to complete.

Federal funds will be available this year, after a scaled down program last year, using just state funding.

About $3 million of combined state and federal funding this year, will help to provide sand for many badly eroded areas including beach 5, beach 8 and Mill Road beaches.

IN addition to new sand, the project will remove sand that has built up between some of the break walls and the beach areas.

Park managers say they will try to minimize the impact on visitors.