Beach 8 Improvement Project About to Start

Construction is expected to start later this month on a $3 million improvement project at Beach 8 at Presque Isle.

The project has been in the planning stages for the past three years.

Right now parking and swimming has been restricted at the beach in preparation for the work.

Updates include a new concession complex and two restroom buildings.

There will also be major parking improvements and room for an additional 115 vehicles.

Planners hope the improvements will convince more visitors to use beach 8 to alleviate congestion at the nearby Waterworks area.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said, Everyone  goes to Waterworks because there are nice amenities, nice bathrooms, parking and handicapped access. There will be those same type of facilities at beach 8 now to spread some of that out of that area."

The project also calls for building a lakeside pedestrian and bicycle path to improve access between beaches 6,7 and 8.

