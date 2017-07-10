Multi-million dollar construction project at Warren Area High School on schedule

After work renovating a wing of Warren Area High School wrapped up last winter, this new entry way is one of the latest additions students will see when they go back to school this September.

"The goal is to have students in the opposite wing by the beginning of the school year," said Norbert Kennerknecht, director of buildings and grounds for the Warren County School District.

Once they're inside, the students will learn in several new classrooms completed in recent months like science labs, four new computer labs, and a 160-seat large group instruction area on the school's second floor.

"Sometimes you'll have occasions where you combine classes and it's kind of difficult to do that in a regular classroom," said Principal Jeff Flickner.

The $23 million project on the 52-year-old school has been underway since 2015. New smart televisions are installed. The school will be the first building in Warren County using only LED lights, according to Kennerknecht. Some other new features are a little harder to see, he said, including geothermal wells that will power heating and air conditioning units that he projects will save the district money.

But one of the most visible changes at Warren Area High School is the new wing connecting both sides of the school. It actually came at the request of students, and it will cut down in time in between classes.

"The (school) board liked that idea and we included that into the design," Kennerknecht said.

In January, nine classrooms divided up the auditorium. On Monday, the work has shifted into the auditorium, meaning those teachers will have classrooms of their own by Sept. 5, the first day of school.

The auditorium is one of the final parts of the project. That's expected to be complete by October. The entire project, by 2018.

"Going through this process," said Flickner, "I think you really appreciate these new rooms when you get to them."