Second Day Wraps Up in Hearing for Penn State Fraternity Hazing Death

Day two has wrapped up in the preliminary hearing for the 18 Penn State fraternity brothers, including two from Erie County, charged in a fatal hazing incident.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller rested her case around 1:30 p.m. Monday after presenting 16 hours worth of evidence.

The cross examination process finished for the day just before 5 p.m. It will require at least one more day before any ruling is made.

The parents of Timothy Piazza, the 19-year-old pledge who prosecutors say died as a result of this hazing incident, looked on and were visibly emotional at times during the hearing.

Joe Sala, of Erie, and Parker Yochim, of Waterford, were brought up in testimony Monday morning.

Sala received a bottle of vodka from Yochim and took the pledges into the basement to participate in an initiation exercise, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Sala allegedly forced the pledges to pass the bottle back and fourth and drink the vodka from the bottle until it was gone.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.