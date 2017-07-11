Harmful Algae Blooms Could Soon Form on Lake Water

Summer is the peak season for boating, swimming and all things lake-related, but be careful where you take that summer plunge. There is something brewing in lakes all over the region, including Lake Erie and Chautauqua Lake, that is not quite so refreshing.

In fact, cyanobacteria, more commonly known as blue-green algae, can be dangerous.

"It exists in nature," said Jessica Wuerstle, a public health sanitarian for the Chautauqua County Department of Environmental Health. "It's a natural part of the lake ecosystem"

The cyanobacteria appears in blooming events when warm and calm water are mixed with sunshine and nutrient rich runoff from springtime rain.

If exposed, symptoms can range from a simple skin rash to diarrhea, and in extreme cases, liver failure.

Here's what you need to look out for.

"It's gonna be pretty obvious," said Wuerstle. "If it's slimy green, thick pea soup is a phrase we throw around a lot."

Algal blooms may be an inconvenience, but they should not put an end to your summer fun. Wuerstle recommends simply swimming somewhere else where the water is clear.

Your furry friends may not know the difference, so if your pet jumps in to this toxic water, there are a few tips to keep them safe.



"Don't let them lick their fur or groom themselves," said Wuerstle. "That's how they're going to get it in their system. If they get it on their fur and you pull them out of the water, spray them down really well. Suds them up if you can."



While the peak season for algae blooms is not until late July through August, Wuerstle showed Erie News Now where a bloom started Monday morning at Long Point State Park Marina. It may have already disappeared or could stick around for a few days.

