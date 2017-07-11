Shooting Death of Erie Man Now Ruled Suicide

A homicide investigation involving the death of a 19-year-old Erie man has now been ruled a suicide, Erie Police said.

Tyrique Tate died of a gunshot wound after a shooting June 19th inside a vehicle in the area of East 24th and Reed streets in Erie.

According to Erie Police Chief Don Dacus, the shooting happened after some sort of argument inside the vehicle.

Chief Dacus said Tate was one of four people inside of a car, when the gunfire erupted. A total of three people were wounded by the gunfire.

According to investigators, Tate is the person who fired a gun, hitting the 18-year-old man who was sitting in the front passenger seat in the head, and a 16-year-old boy who was standing outside of the vehicle in the face, then turned the gun on himself.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was leaning into the vehicle when Tate pulled out a gun and started firing. Police said Tate was the only shooter inside the vehicle.

Investigators used data from Tate's cell phone, forensic evidence and interviews as part of their investigation. Chief Dacus said interviews from all occupants in and outside of the vehicle were consistent that he turned the gun on himself.

