Students Participate in Interactive Lessons about Robotics, Physics During STEM Camp

Some local middle school students are spending a few days of their summer break learning about math and science.

It is part of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, Camp at McDowell High School.

During the three-day camp, students participate in interactive lessons in robotics, physics and even computer programming.

The STEM Camp aims to give middle school students the tools they need to prepare for high school and excel in these particular fields.

"To get them excited about the idea of creating something that has never existed before, to solve a problem and work all the way through that problem, and have the ability to affect the community or your society in ways that maybe a generation ago wasn't possible," said Jacob Tobolewski, a chemistry teacher at McDowell High School, about the goals of the camp.

The camp also feeds into McDowell's robotics program where students can expand their interest in the field.

