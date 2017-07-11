Erie Gives Announces Largest Ever Pool of Matching Funds

Next month's donations on Erie Gives Day will be multiplied with the largest ever pool of matching funds.

The Erie Community Foundation announced Tuesday the prorated match will be $315,000 - an increase of 20 percent from last year.

Erie Gives started in 2011 as a way to raise money for non-profits. The Erie Community Foundation wanted to prove the power of the non-profits working together and attract new and younger donors through social media.

Erie Gives has gone from raising $770,000 during the first year to $3.4 million last year.

Corporate sponsors old and new told Erie News Now they are excited to be part of the effort.

"It's fantastic what the team has been able to do with this effort over the last five years, really to grow it at that pace is phenomenal," said Bob Frost who leads the GE volunteers team.

"It's pretty amazing that they keep growing every year," said Rob Doyle of Frontier General Contracting. "It's not losing momentum so that's nice to see."

You can donate to your favorite non-profits for Erie Gives August 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can learn more here.

354 local non-profits have already registered to participate.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.