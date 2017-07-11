Burglary Under Investigation at Home of Murder Suspect Christopher Leclair

Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating a burglary late last week at the Albion area home formerly shared by murder suspect Christopher Leclair and his wife Karen Leclair, who is the murder victim.

Someone gained access to the garage at the home located at 9670 Route 6N in Albion sometime between July 6 and 8, Cpl. Brian Hamilton at the Girard barracks told Erie News Now Tuesday. There was no sign of forced entry.

Investigators said the thief or thieves took items including tools, tool chests and a drill press and loaded them on to a large steel flatbed trailer and removed them from the Leclair property. The burglary comes after Erie County Judge Elizabeth K. Kelly granted a preliminary injunction ordering that no personal property be removed from the Leclair residence. Mrs. Leclair's family sought the injunction to protect her property.

The burglary was reported by Frank Case, the brother of murder victim Karen Leclair. Family members estimate the value of the missing tools and other equipment at "a couple hundred thousand dollars," according to Cpl. Hamilton.

Investigators confirmed they have interviewed Ernest Leclair, 74, in connection to the missing items. He declined to comment and hired an attorney. Ernest Leclair is free on bond after he was charged with evidence tampering in the murder case for attempting to conceal the weapon used in his daughter-in-law's murder - a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

State Police call the burglary probe an open investigation. They are trying to determine if the items were removed by a family member or an outside party.

