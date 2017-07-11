Kickstarter Launch Party Hosted for Erie Blues and Jazz Festival - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kickstarter Launch Party Hosted for Erie Blues and Jazz Festival

Posted: Updated:

As the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival adds a third day this year, organizers are giving the community an incentive to donate to help cover the costs of the entertainment.

The Erie Art Museum Tuesday hosted a Kickstarter launch party to support what it calls Erie's biggest summer party.

Anyone who donates to the festival will be able to take advantage of a variety of rewards.

They include an endless water koozy that can be used to get free water at the festival and a playlist of music by performers from each of the festival's last 25 years.

Organizers said it costs a lot to keep the entertainment free.

"This year, we've added an additional day that is focusing on performance and visual arts," said Emily Dauber, producer of the Erie Blues and Jazz Festival. "With that comes additional expenses. Our goal is also to kind of get the community involved because it is a beloved festival, it's been here for 25 years, and it's always been free and we want to keep it that way."

You can learn more about the festival and Kickstarter campaign here.

The Blues and Jazz Festival runs August 4 - 6 in Frontier Park.

