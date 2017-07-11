Corry Plans Survey of Properties That May Have Historic Signific - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Corry Plans Survey of Properties That May Have Historic Significance

Posted: Updated:
Corry Survey Planned Corry Survey Planned

Planners in Corry hope a state grant will help them launch a survey of properties that may have historic significance.

If the study shows buildings qualify for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, that could boost tourism, increase property values and enhance civic pride.

The study could be launched next year, if local funding is found to match the $12,000  state grant.

Only one Corry building, the former armory, is on the historic list.

But planners think others may qualify.

At the Corry Area Historical Society Museum, volunteers say most of the community's early buildings have been lost, only photographs remain.

They think the study could prevent the loss of other important properties.

CAHS Secretary Loretta Beckerink said, "I think it is important because people out there need to realize what we have lost. There are so many people who do not have any clue as to what Corry was really about."

CAHS President Ann Clark said, "Progress is sometimes difficult and things have been lost. However, perhaps we can save what is left and use it in a wonderful way."

The survey would look at nearly 350 properties in Corry.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com