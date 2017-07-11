Corry Plans Survey of Properties That May Have Historic Significance

Planners in Corry hope a state grant will help them launch a survey of properties that may have historic significance.

If the study shows buildings qualify for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, that could boost tourism, increase property values and enhance civic pride.

The study could be launched next year, if local funding is found to match the $12,000 state grant.

Only one Corry building, the former armory, is on the historic list.

But planners think others may qualify.

At the Corry Area Historical Society Museum, volunteers say most of the community's early buildings have been lost, only photographs remain.

They think the study could prevent the loss of other important properties.

CAHS Secretary Loretta Beckerink said, "I think it is important because people out there need to realize what we have lost. There are so many people who do not have any clue as to what Corry was really about."

CAHS President Ann Clark said, "Progress is sometimes difficult and things have been lost. However, perhaps we can save what is left and use it in a wonderful way."

The survey would look at nearly 350 properties in Corry.