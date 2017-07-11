Defense Wants Teen's Homicide Case Moved to Juvenile Court

The teen charged with murdering his grandmother appeared in court Tuesday afternoon as his defense requested the case to be moved to the juvenile system.

Hunter Reeser, 15, shot and killed his grandmother - Sandra Orton, 60 - at the family's Harborcreek home in August 2016, State Police said.

Reeser admitted to the crime and told troopers he did not want to go to a scheduled meeting at school, according to investigators.

Reeser's defense team asked Erie County Common Pleas Judge Joe Walsh Tuesday afternoon to seal expert reports from the public until the trial.

Both sides are currently conducting their own reviews of Reeser's ability to stand trial as an adult. Those are not expected to be complete until later this year.

That is when Walsh will schedule a hearing to determine if the case will be sent to juvenile court.

Reeser was 14 at the time, but police charged him as an adult.

He remains in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.