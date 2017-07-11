Pleasant Ridge Manor East Building Still Vacant After 2 Years

A "For Sale" sign still stands in front of the former nursing home called Pleasant Ridge Manor East. It's been up for two years. Erie County owns the building, but seems like it's in no hurry to sell. A buyer is still interested, but doesn't know if the county will ever make a decision about selling.

The building is located on Lake Pleasant Road in Millcreek Township. A nursing home, operated by the county, was located here until two years ago. A four acre plot of land, with the building, has been assessed at $300,000. That's the price the non profit group H.A.N.D.S. offered the county last February with plans to renovate the building into senior living units. The offer was turned down.



Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper supported the sale, but county council wasn't sure. It formed a sub-committee that came up with some other options. The options included tearing the building down at a cost of a half million dollars, make improvements to the building and move county offices inside at a cost of 4 million, or just leave it as it is, and make a decision later.



County Councilman Ed DiMattio says council has been busy with other projects, such as a proposed community college, and is currently happy with the option of waiting to make a decision. Dahlkemper must wait for council, according to Director of Administration Gary Lee.

"One of the key areas in their particular proposal, if you will, to the administration was to have a long range plan study done. Council wanted to work, along with the administration, to do just that. We remain open to that, and we have not received any type of confirmation, or invitation, to a meeting of such." said Lee.

Because of the county's indecision about a sale, H.A..N.D.S. is now focusing on inner city projects, and has put any ideas of purchasing the building on hold. Today, H.A.N.D.S. returned $11,000 in Block Grant money, given by the Millcreek Supervisors, that was be used to arrange the purchase.





