Fire-Damaged High School to be Rewired

The Erie School District is moving forward with the next phase of remediation for the Erie High School building.

On Tuesday, the Erie School Board approved an emergency bid for the rewiring of data cables throughout the fire-damaged school.

The company King Communications will replace all of the telephone and computer lines that were damaged by the May 26 fire.

The work is expected to cost $72,000, but will be covered by insurance.

Over the past month, crews have been working around the clock to finish the first phase of remediation by July 15.

According to Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito, they are expected to complete their work by the end of the week.

"It's been going great really,” said Polito. “We didn't expect this fire to happen, but we took it in stride. Our staff is working through it. We've been hiring the right companies to get things done and we're confident that we will be ready for the kids and the start of the school year."

On July 17, the school board is scheduled to award the contract for demolition and replacement of steel for the C-wing of the building.