Law Enforcement Memorial Ride raises money for local police departments

The sounds of taps rang through the air at Millcreek's St. Jude's Church on W. 6th St. Tuesday.

In all 213 names were read aloud. Law enforcement from Erie and Crawford Counties remembered their fallen brothers and sisters in blue who died in the line of duty across the country from Jan. 1, 2016-June 30, 2017.

"We want to get the message out that we're law enforcement and we're people too," said Capt. James Bassinger, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Law enforcement is a family," said Chief Scott Heidt, Millcreek Twp. Police Dept.

A solemn start for first annual Law Enforcement Memorial Run Tuesday hosted by the Blue Knights Lake Erie Chapter 18, a motorcycle club, in which most of their 39 members are active and retired members of law enforcement.

"We take no pride in knowing that officers were lost," said Peter Harvey, president of the Blue Knights. "But it gives us an opportunity to at least express to their families and let everyone know that they're not forgotten."

In all, eight local departments participated in Tuesday's ride, some with patrol cars and others with motorcycles of their own; all the while, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

All the proceeds benefit local police departments, helping to purchase useful tools like this land search and rescue trailer for the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

"This is a zero-profit evolution," said Harvey.

And with a police escort, more than 60 bikers showed their support all the way from St. Jude's Church to Presque Isle, thanking those who have served and those who continue to serve.

The ride raised $850 for local departments, said Rick Carr, of the Blue Knights.