Investigators Call Driver's Actions "Heroic" In Fatal Crash

We're learning new details this morning from the crash that claimed the lives of three men on West 12th street.

Our partners at Erie Times News have learned that police are calling the driver's actions "heroic."

Investigators say that's because after reviewing surveillance video of the crash, it appears the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe stayed too straight, and did not appear to be out of control.

Sgt. Jeff Annunziata said video showed the SUV veering to avoid running into the back of another vehicle, and driving between that vehicle and another vehicle before crashing into the trailer of that semi.

Investigators say the crash that killed Oscar Johnson, Willie Byrd, and Charles Barnes was likely caused by a mechanical issue with the car.

Investigators are trying to locate the Hyundai's "black box" to determine whether it can be used in the investigation.

The black box can give information like the vehicle's speed, braking and whether any evasive maneuvers were taken.

Friends of the driver said that Johnson got the SUV five days before Friday's crash, and had complained about mechanical issues with the vehicle, including the accelerator.

Police say they are aware of numerous consumer reports nationwide that claim that model of s-u-v has experienced accelerator issues.

A final determination has not been made in the cause of Friday's crash, which once again police say is the result of either a mechanical problem or medical issue with the driver.

Officials do say the "catastrophic nature" of the crash right here on West 12th Street would make it difficult to find evidence supporting either cause.

Stick with Erie News Now for these details as they become available.



