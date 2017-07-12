Car, Bus Collide at West 29th & Liberty; 5 Sent to Hospital

The intersection of West 29th and Liberty Streets is still closed to traffic after a collision between a car and an EMTA bus this morning.

The accident occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to Erie Police, the bus was traveling west on 29th Street and proceeded through the intersection with Liberty Street when the traffic light turned green. A car, which police say was traveling north on Liberty at a high rate of speed, apparently failed to make it through the intersection before the signal turned red. The two vehicles collided with the bus veering right and coming to rest after snapping a utility pole in half. The car veered to the left, crashing through a wall at the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church at at southwest corner.

Police say three passengers in the bus were taken to the hospital, along with the driver and passenger in the car. It is believed none of the injuries are of a serious nature. Power was knocked out in the neighborhood.

Neighbors say this is the second accident within 5 days at the intersection involving an EMTA bus.

