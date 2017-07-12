Erie Doctor Faces Trial on Fewer Charges

The case against an Erie doctor who faces criminal charges for allegedly illegally prescribing drugs to another doctor is moving forward.

Dr. Stanley Slabic, 62, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Two of the three charges against him were dropped; Dr. Slabic will head to trial on a charge of refusing to keep required records.

The State Attorney General's Office said Dr. Slabic prescribed a controlled substance often used to treat ADHD to Dr. Anthony Letizio without keeping records.

The two shared office space at 24th and State Streets in Erie.

Erie News Now reported the state temporarily suspended Dr. Letizio's medical license in February 2016.

Narcotics agents were looking into how the pain management specialist prescribed medications for his patients, himself and family.+

