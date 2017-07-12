Third Trial Date Set in 2014 Erie Murder Case

A third trial date has been set for the man charged in a 2014 Erie murder.

Judge John Garhart ordered jury selection to start September 6 for Julian Mickel, 27, during a hearing Tuesday.

A jury announced it failed to reach a verdict on all charges March 31 for the first trial and May 26 for the second one. Prosecutors had 120 days to decide whether to retry the case.

Mickel is charged in the December 2014 shooting death of Jaree Warren in a parking lot near West 18th and Raspberry.

The prosecution has relied heavily on witness testimony.

A witness who took the stand in May identified Mickel as the shooter.

Prosecutors also pointed out to the jury that Mickel is already serving time for firing a gun at Warren - a week before he was murdered.

The defense called two other witnesses to the stand during the second trial. They said that Mickel was not the shooter. Both said it was someone else who was much shorter.

