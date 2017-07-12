Scalise transferred out of intensive care, remains in serious condition

Rep. Steve Scalise was transferred out of the intensive care unit Wednesday morning at MedStar Washington Hospital, according to a congressional source familiar with Scalise's condition.

The source, however, cautioned that the Louisiana Republican's condition remains serious, as he continues to be treated for an infection. Scalise was previously released at the end of June but was re-admitted in early July over concerns of a new infection.

The Republican House majority whip was critically injured last month during a shooting at the GOP baseball team's practice for a charity game. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered significant damage to his internal organs.

Scalise's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The official photograph for members of the 115th Congress has been delayed until Scalise is able to participate in the gathering. House Administration Committee Chairman Gregg Harper, a Republican, and Rep. Robert Brady, the committee's top Democrat, sent an email to lawmakers Tuesday notifying them of the photograph's postponement.

"The decision was made to wait until Whip Scalise is able to be present," said Erin McCracken, a committee spokeswoman, told CNN.

The House photograph was originally scheduled for July 18, and while no future date has been set, the committee will "send out a notification when a new date and time is scheduled," according to the email.