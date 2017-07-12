Warren County Man Heading to Trial in Wife's Murder

The Warren county man investigators say shot his wife inside her car, all while their children were inside the home, will face trial for the June homicide.

Matthew White, 34, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.

Two investigators took the stand to discuss evidence collected in this case.

The murder happened June 21 outside of the couple's home on Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove.

State Police responded to a 911 hang up call and arrived to find the couple inside Jessica White's car, covered in blood.

Jessica White, 32, suffered four gun shot wounds to the chest and hip and died at the hospital.

Matthew White was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

During Wednesday's hearing, State Police said that they recovered a .40 caliber gun at the scene next to a pool of blood.

The gun is registered to Matthew White, according to police.

Matthew White shot his wife four times then went behind their home and shot himself, investigators said.

Police interviewed one of the couple's three children who witnessed the shooting.

The child told investigators the heard firecrackers, looked outside and saw his father with red all over his hands.

Through multiple interviews, police discovered Matthew White had recently filed for a divorce, and the couple was experiencing financial issues.

They also discovered that Jessica White, who police described as the family's sole provider, had a life insurance policy of $15,000.

Both the prosecution and defense will now prepare for trial.

