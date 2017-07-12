Warren County Man Heading to Trial in Wife's Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren County Man Heading to Trial in Wife's Murder

Posted: Updated:
Matthew White Matthew White

The Warren county man investigators say shot his wife inside her car, all while their children were inside the home, will face trial for the June homicide.

Matthew White, 34, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.

Two investigators took the stand to discuss evidence collected in this case. 

The murder happened June 21 outside of the couple's home on Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove. 

State Police responded to a 911 hang up call and arrived to find the couple inside Jessica White's car, covered in blood. 

Jessica White, 32,  suffered four gun shot wounds to the chest and hip and died at the hospital.

Matthew White was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

During Wednesday's hearing, State Police said that they recovered a .40 caliber gun at the scene next to a pool of blood. 

The gun is registered to Matthew White, according to police.

Matthew White shot his wife four times then went behind their home and shot himself, investigators said.

Police interviewed one of the couple's three children who witnessed the shooting. 

The child told investigators the heard firecrackers, looked outside and saw his father with red all over his hands. 

Through multiple interviews, police discovered Matthew White had recently filed for a divorce, and the couple was experiencing financial issues. 

They also discovered that Jessica White, who police described as the family's sole provider, had a life insurance policy of $15,000. 

Both the prosecution and defense will now prepare for trial.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com