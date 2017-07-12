GE Transportation Removing Old, Unused Equipment from Erie Plant

GE Transportation in Erie confirmed it is cleaning house when it comes to old or unused equipment inside the plant.

Sources told Erie News Now contractors have been inside the plant removing equipment in building 12.

It was used in off highway vehicle production for the mining industry.

The plant is also removing robotic machinery from building 2 that was used in traction motor production.

A company communications leader confirmed GE has been getting rid of equipment not used in years during the plant shutdown.

The moves are not related to any new transfer of work or elimination of product lines, she said.

UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson agreed. He said the stuff that has been moved out is really old or related to work that was transferred out of the Erie plant since 2013.

Slawson said the company is clearing floor space, and there are on-going conversations about what may happen with manufacturing capacity at the plant.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.