GE Transportation Removing Old, Unused Equipment from Erie Plant

An Elk County man, who set off a search when he failed to return home from a ride in his "side by side" ATV, was found dead of apparent exposure, in a wooded area off Apple Street in Jay Township.More >>
An Elk County man, who set off a search when he failed to return home from a ride in his "side by side" ATV, was found dead of apparent exposure, in a wooded area off Apple Street in Jay Township.More >>
The City of Meadville continues to deal with flooding because French Creek remains above flood stage, which is preventing many Meadville streets and intersections from draining.More >>
The City of Meadville continues to deal with flooding because French Creek remains above flood stage, which is preventing many Meadville streets and intersections from draining.More >>
The 2018 wedding planning season got underway with the Brides World bridal show on Sunday.More >>
The 2018 wedding planning season got underway with the Brides World bridal show on Sunday.More >>
A dozen fire companies spent all Sunday afternoon battling a three-alarm fire on West Main Street in Falconer, New York.
The blaze broke out right next to a big section of the same block that was destroyed by fire last spring.More >>
A dozen fire companies spent all Sunday afternoon battling a three-alarm fire on West Main Street in Falconer, New York.
The blaze broke out right next to a big section of the same block that was destroyed by fire last spring.More >>
Tonight, a local holiday tradition wrapped up its run, albeit a couple of weeks late. The event normally carries a Christmas theme, and the delay forced the staff to think on their feet to keep the holiday feeling alive.More >>
Tonight, a local holiday tradition wrapped up its run, albeit a couple of weeks late. The event normally carries a Christmas theme, and the delay forced the staff to think on their feet to keep the holiday feeling alive.More >>
PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.More >>
PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.More >>
They were dispatched to the fire on West Main Street just before noon.More >>
They were dispatched to the fire on West Main Street just before noon.More >>
The location has already been removed from Sam's Club's website.More >>
The location has already been removed from Sam's Club's website.More >>