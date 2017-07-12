Volunteers to Help Revamp Edison Elementary School Wednesday

Volunteers will be working on a major project to revamp Edison Elementary School Wednesday, July 19 for G.E. Community Day.

About 600 volunteers will work on the project that involves painting, landscaping and more at the school on East Lake Road.

The building needs some sprucing up.

The GE volunteers will receive help from Edison parents and staff, the Achievement Center and the Boys and Girls Club.

It is not the first time GE volunteers have teamed up with Erie schools.

"Last year, we had a great project and Wilson Middle School," said Bob Frost, who leads the GE volunteers team. "This year, we'll be at Edison. We're going to be repainting the whole school and doing a good bit of landscaping outside as well, so we're very excited. The principal Kevin Harper and the team is also very excited about what we're going to be able to accomplish next week."

This will be the fourth Erie school GE volunteers have helped to renovate.

They will be putting in at least $100,000 worth of improvements.

